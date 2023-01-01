https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9979050Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic Japanese cranes frame backgroundMoreFreeRoyalty Free PhotoID : 9979050View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 5028 x 3352 px | 300 dpi Banner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 5028 x 3352 px | 300 dpi | 96.47 MBFree DownloadAesthetic Japanese cranes frame backgroundMore