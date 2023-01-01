https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9979306Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBrown craft paper texture background, monstera leaf borderMoreFreeRoyalty Free PhotoID : 9979306View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 3593 x 5030 px | 300 dpi Portrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 3593 x 5030 px | 300 dpi | 103.44 MBFree DownloadBrown craft paper texture background, monstera leaf borderMore