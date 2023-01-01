https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9980236Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPink textured background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 9980236View LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Business Card 3.5 x 2" JPEG 2000 x 1143 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1999 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4982 x 2846 px | 300 dpiLandscape Business Card 3.5 x 2" TIFF 2000 x 1143 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4982 x 2846 px | 300 dpi | 81.17 MBPink textured background. Remixed by rawpixel.More