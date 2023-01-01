https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9980243Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPink textured background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 9980243View LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2505 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1428 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4982 x 3558 px | 300 dpiA4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2505 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1428 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4982 x 3558 px | 300 dpi | 101.47 MBPink textured background. Remixed by rawpixel.More