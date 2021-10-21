Campervan Nature Travel Shoot
When in doubt, always choose adventure. The new normal has changed the way we travel in a good way. Our photographer took a campervan trip to the Lake District and the Scottish Highlands. Camping in untouched nature with beautiful rugged views, cooking over open fire, and capturing it all on analog video and film. Enjoy!
