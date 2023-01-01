Émile-Alain Seguy original vintage patterns digitally remastered by rawpixel - Art Deco & Art Nouveau seamless floral patterns in colorful, pastels, retro browns and aesthetic colors. Designs inspired by fabric and textile prints from own original editions of public domain books Samarkande, Suggestions Pour Etoffes et Tapis and Floreal Dessins & Coloris Nouveaux. Download these beautiful backgrounds in JPEG, PSD & vector formats