Marion Post Wolcott (1910-1990) was an esteemed American photographer known for her compelling images capturing the essence of American life during the Great Depression and beyond. Born in Montclair, New Jersey, Wolcott began her career as a teacher but eventually pursued her passion for photography. She joined the Farm Security Administration, documenting the harsh realities faced by farmers, migrant workers, and communities affected by economic hardship. Her striking images became iconic representations of the era, revealing the resilience and perseverance of the American people. Post-Depression, she shifted her focus to explore themes of race, culture, and social activism, solidifying her reputation as a candid chronicler of the American experience. Wolcott's impactful photographs continue to resonate and inspire generations of photographers to this day.