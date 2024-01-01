Resettlement Administration
This collection of photos documents the work of the Resettlement Administration, a New Deal agency that relocated struggling rural and urban families to communities planned by the US government. The Resettlement Administration was created by Executive Order 7027, signed by President Roosevelt on May 1, 1935. The photos were taken by a variety of photographers, including Dorothea Lange, Arthur Rothstein, and Walker Evans.
6,934 results