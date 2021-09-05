The Grammar of Ornament is the masterpiece of Owen Jones (1809–1874), a British architect and one of the most influential design theorists of the 19th century. Owen traveled to many ancient cities throughout Europe and the Middle East collecting inspirational ornamental designs. The result is one of the finest graphic design books ever produced, assembling exquisite vintage traditional patterns and ornamental designs. From our own original chromolithographic antique book, we have assembled our high-resolution digital version of these artworks. Download them for free under the Creative Commons 0 license. Enjoy!