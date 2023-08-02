An exquisite collection of Dutch flowers and fruits, carried out in 81 chromolithographed plates from our 1876 edition of “Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona”. Featuring many distinct plant species such as Maréchal Niel Rose, Harvey Apple, Redcurrant, and more. The works of botanical illustrator A.J. Wendel was chromolithographed by G. Severeyns, resulting in a vivid and accurate representation of Dutch botanical species. These magnificent plates were meticulously curated for you to download and use for free under the CC0 license.