Various Ivy Leaves from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471169/free-illustration-image-ivy-nature-drawing-plant Free Image from public domain license Various Ivy Leaves from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471184/free-illustration-image-vintage-plants-ivy Free Image from public domain license Various Ivy Leaves from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471114/free-illustration-image-ivy-1800s-public-domain Free Image from public domain license The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd (1825–1890). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471219/free-illustration-image-book-cover-vintage Free Image from public domain license Nigra from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd (1825–1890). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471241/free-illustration-image-ivy-vintage Free Image from public domain license Irish Ivy from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471176/free-illustration-image-irish-black-and-white-botanics Free Image from public domain license Marginata media from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471132/free-illustration-image-vine-black-and-white-ivy Free Image from public domain license Minima from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd (1825–1890). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471090/free-illustration-image-vine-leaf-vintage-black-white Free Image from public domain license Irish Ivy from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471222/free-illustration-image-irish-vine-botanical-public-domain Free Image from public domain license The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd (1825–1890). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471235/free-illustration-image-book-cover-vintage-covers Free Image from public domain license Helix from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd (1825–1890). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471172/free-illustration-image-vine-leaf-vintage-garden Free Image from public domain license Lobata Major from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471121/free-illustration-image-ivy-black-and-white-leaves-1800s-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Melanocarpa from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471175/free-illustration-image-public-domain-ivy-plants Free Image from public domain license Digitata from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471204/free-illustration-image-leaf-hibberd-vintage-botanical-black Free Image from public domain license Cuspidata major from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471210/free-illustration-image-black-and-white-drawing-leaves-1800s Free Image from public domain license Contracta from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471247/free-illustration-image-ivy-plant-black-and-white Free Image from public domain license Triloba from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471140/free-illustration-image-ivy-vine-vintage Free Image from public domain license 1. Hedera canariensis 2. Commo Ivy (Hedera Helix) from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471232/free-illustration-image-botanical-black-and-white-vintage-gardens Free Image from public domain license Pustulata from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471239/free-illustration-image-black-and-white-flora-garden Free Image from public domain license Vintage illustration of Sagittifolia. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd (1825–1890). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471185/free-illustration-image-ivy-leaf-drawing-plant-vine Free Image from public domain license Yellow-berried Ivy from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471117/free-illustration-image-black-and-white-botanical-garden-black-vintage Free Image from public domain license Seutifolia from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471223/free-illustration-image-black-and-white-background-leaves-hibberd Free Image from public domain license Gracilis from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471103/free-illustration-image-vine-shirley-hibberd-ivy Free Image from public domain license Deltoidea from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471095/free-illustration-image-ivy-1800s-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Maculata from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471092/free-illustration-image-plant-black-and-white-vintage-ivy Free Image from public domain license Crenata from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471177/free-illustration-image-ivy-leaf-hibberd Free Image from public domain license Palmata from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471156/free-illustration-image-vine-black-and-white-old Free Image from public domain license Crenata from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471196/free-illustration-image-plants-1800s-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Sulphurea from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471089/free-illustration-image-black-and-white-plants-botanic Free Image from public domain license Melanocarpa from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471189/free-illustration-image-botany-black-and-white-1800s Free Image from public domain license Coriacea from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471142/free-illustration-image-ivy-black-and-white-botanical Free Image from public domain license Marginata minor from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471198/free-illustration-image-ivy-plant-1800s-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Pedata from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd (1825–1890). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471085/free-illustration-image-ivy-leaf-hibberd-1800s Free Image from public domain license Cultivation of the Ivy from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471119/free-illustration-image-botany-garden-background-black-and-white-art Free Image from public domain license Corrugata from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471180/free-illustration-image-1800s-public-domain-19th-century Free Image from public domain license Argentea minor from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471178/free-illustration-image-black-and-white-vine-leaf-plants Free Image from public domain license Hedera colchica from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471136/free-illustration-image-hedera-art-public-domain-vintage Free Image from public domain license British Ivy from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471148/free-illustration-image-black-and-white-pot-drawing Free Image from public domain license Discolor from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471083/free-illustration-image-vintage-botanical-1800s-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Sub-marginata from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471237/free-illustration-image-leaf-gray-background-vine Free Image from public domain license Marginata from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471217/free-illustration-image-ivy-black-and-white-leave-drawing Free Image from public domain license Rugosa from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd (1825–1890). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471192/free-illustration-image-ivy-leaf-black-and-white-1800s Free Image from public domain license Aurea from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd (1825–1890). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471193/free-illustration-image-black-and-white-1800s-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Lucida from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd (1825–1890). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471194/free-illustration-image-plant-botanical-hibberd Free Image from public domain license Arborescens from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471182/free-illustration-image-1800s-public-domain-19th-century Free Image from public domain license Chrysophila from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471155/free-illustration-image-black-and-white-garden-1800s-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Tortuosa from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471146/free-illustration-image-leaves-black-and-white-1800s Free Image from public domain license Sylvestral ivy from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471102/free-illustration-image-black-and-white-botanicals-botany-1800s Free Image from public domain license Viridis from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471203/free-illustration-image-white-background-1800s-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Pallida from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471208/free-illustration-image-drawing-nature-black-and-white-ivy-1800s Free Image from public domain license Group of Ivy Leaves from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471080/free-illustration-image-1800s-public-domain-19th-century Free Image from public domain license Sub-lutea from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471242/free-illustration-image-leaf-garden-old-1800s Free Image from public domain license 1. Marginata grandis 2. Marginata major from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471161/free-illustration-image-ivy-botanical-black-and-white-vine Free Image from public domain license 1. Cinerea 2. Triloba from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471106/free-illustration-image-vintage-illustrations-black-and-white-hibberd-1800s Free Image from public domain license Heterophylla from The Ivy, a Monograph (1872). Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of by Shirley Hibberd… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471115/free-illustration-image-vine-public-domain-ivy Free Image from public domain license