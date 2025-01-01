Beautiful photomechanical prints of Lotus Flowers (1887–1897) by Ogawa Kazumasa. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/523362/lotus-flowers-ogawa-kazumasa Free Image from public domain license Beautiful photomechanical prints of (1887–1897) by Ogawa Kazumasa. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/523357/peony-ogawa-kazumasa Free Image from public domain license Mount Fuji as Seen from Kashiwabara, hand–colored albumen silver print from Japan. Described and Illustrated by the Japanese… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/543742/free-photo-image-japan-landscape-japanese Free Image from public domain license Wood Carving, hand–colored albumen silver print from Japan (1897) by Kazumasa Ogawa. Original from the J. Paul Getty Museum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/543749/free-illustration-image-octopus-monster-fight Free Image from public domain license Hærdaceous Peony, hand–colored collotype from Some Japanese Flowers (1896) by Kazumasa Ogawa. Original from the J. Paul… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/543780/free-illustration-image-peony-kazumasa-flowers Free Image from public domain license Vintage Japanese azaleas illustration wall art print and poster design remix from original artwork. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/523355/free-illustration-image-flower-japanese-white Free Image from public domain license Beautiful photomechanical prints of Striped Camellias (1887–1897) by Ogawa Kazumasa. Original from The Rijksmuseum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/523363/free-illustration-image-flower-japanese-camelia Free Image from public domain license The Bronze Buddha at Kamakura, hand–colored albumen silver print from Japan. Described and Illustrated by the Japanese… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/543757/free-illustration-image-buddha-japan-religion Free Image from public domain license Beautiful photomechanical prints of White Irises (1887–1897) by Ogawa Kazumasa. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/523359/free-illustration-image-orchid-white-flower-iris Free Image from public domain license Beautiful photomechanical prints of Cherry Blossom (1887–1897) by Ogawa Kazumasa. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/523356/free-illustration-image-cherry-blossom-sakura-flower Free Image from public domain license Iris Kæmpferi, hand-colored collotype from Some Japanese Flowers (1896) by Kazumasa Ogawa. Original from the J. Paul Getty… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/543748/free-illustration-image-iris-japan-kazumasa Free Image from public domain license Beautiful photomechanical prints of a Geisha and Cherry Blossom (1887–1897) by Ogawa Kazumasa. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/523353/free-illustration-image-geisha-cherry-blossom-japanese Free Image from public domain license Lily, hand–colored collotype from Some Japanese Flowers (1896) by Kazumasa Ogawa. Original from the J. Paul Getty Museum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/543755/free-illustration-image-lily-flower-19th Free Image from public domain license Asa–dsuma–bune, hand–colored collotype from Some Japanese Flowers (1896) by Kazumasa Ogawa. Original from the J. Paul Getty… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/543764/free-illustration-image-japan-vintage-summer-japanese Free Image from public domain license Hærdaceous Peony, hand–colored collotype from Some Japanese Flowers (1896) by Kazumasa Ogawa. Original from the J. Paul… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/543751/free-illustration-image-peony-japan-flower Free Image from public domain license Geisha Playing Samisen, hand–colored albumen silver print from Japan. Described and Illustrated by the Japanese (1897) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/543747/free-illustration-image-japan-japanese-geisha Free Image from public domain license Tree Peony, hand–colored collotype from Some Japanese Flowers (1896) by Kazumasa Ogawa. Original from the J. Paul Getty… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/543745/free-illustration-image-flowers-japan-kazumasa Free Image from public domain license Iris Kæmpferi, hand–colored collotype from Some Japanese Flowers (1896) by Kazumasa Ogawa. Original from the J. Paul Getty… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/543752/free-illustration-image-japan-kazumasa-flower Free Image from public domain license Tree Peony, hand–colored collotype from Some Japanese Flowers (1896) by Kazumasa Ogawa. Original from the J. Paul Getty… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/543759/free-illustration-image-peony-japan-vintage Free Image from public domain license Lily, hand–colored collotype from Some Japanese Flowers (1869) by Kazumasa Ogawa. Original from the J. Paul Getty Museum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/543741/free-illustration-image-ogawa-kazumasa-lily-flower Free Image from public domain license Beautiful photomechanical prints of Three Pink Chrysanthemum (1887–1897) by Ogawa Kazumasa. Original from The Rijksmuseum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/523360/free-illustration-image-chrysanthemum-flowers-vintage Free Image from public domain license Lily, hand–colored collotype from Some Japanese Flowers (1896) by Kazumasa Ogawa. Original from the J. Paul Getty Museum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/543778/free-illustration-image-japanese-photographer-flower-lily Free Image from public domain license Lily, hand–colored collotype from Some Japanese Flowers (1896) by Kazumasa Ogawa. Original from the J. Paul Getty Museum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/543770/free-illustration-image-ogawa-kazumasa-japan-flower Free Image from public domain license Lily, hand–colored collotype from Some Japanese Flowers (1896) by Kazumasa Ogawa. Original from the J. Paul Getty Museum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/543779/free-illustration-image-japanese-art-flower-japan Free Image from public domain license Wistaria Chinensis, hand–colored collotype from Some Japanese Flowers (1896) by Kazumasa Ogawa. Original from the J. Paul… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/543758/free-illustration-image-ogawa-kazumasa-kazuma Free Image from public domain license Group of Morning Glories, hand-colored collotype from Some Japanese Flowers (1896) by Kazumasa Ogawa. Original from the J.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/543753/free-illustration-image-japan-vintage-flower Free Image from public domain license Lily, hand–colored collotype from Some Japanese Flowers (1896) by Kazumasa Ogawa. Original from the J. Paul Getty Museum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/543771/free-illustration-image-lily-japanese-japan Free Image from public domain license Lily, hand–colored collotype from Some Japanese Flowers (1896) by Kazumasa Ogawa. Original from the J. Paul Getty Museum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/543760/free-illustration-image-flower-kazumasa-ogawa Free Image from public domain license Lily, hand–colored collotype from Some Japanese Flowers (1896) by Kazumasa Ogawa. Original from the J. Paul Getty Museum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/543775/free-illustration-image-japanese-vintage-japanese-garden Free Image from public domain license Beautiful photomechanical prints of Three Yellow Chrysanthemums (1887–1897) by Ogawa Kazumasa. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/523358/free-illustration-image-orchid-flower-japanese Free Image from public domain license Chrysanthemum, hand–colored collotype from Some Japanese Flowers (1896) by Kazumasa Ogawa. Original from the J. Paul Getty… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/543744/free-illustration-image-chrysanthemum-ogawa-kazumasa-garden Free Image from public domain license Lily, hand–colored collotype from Some Japanese Flowers (1896) by Kazumasa Ogawa. Original from the J. Paul Getty Museum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/543765/free-illustration-image-flower-red-lilies-photomechanical Free Image from public domain license Lily, hand–colored collotype from Some Japanese Flowers (1896) by Kazumasa Ogawa. Original from the J. Paul Getty Museum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/543767/free-illustration-image-japan-garden-japanese Free Image from public domain license Lilies collotype from Japan. Described and Illustrated by the Japanese (1897) by Kazumasa Ogawa. Original from the J. Paul… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/543746/free-illustration-image-ogawa-kazumasa-lily-flower Free Image from public domain license Kin–sui–ro, hand–colored collotype from Some Japanese Flowers (1896) by Kazumasa Ogawa. Original from the J. Paul Getty… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/543773/free-illustration-image-ogawa-kazumasa-japan Free Image from public domain license Lily, hand–colored collotype from Some Japanese Flowers (1896) by Kazumasa Ogawa. Original from the J. Paul Getty Museum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/543776/free-illustration-image-ogawa-kazumasa-exotic-flower-japan Free Image from public domain license Kin–shi–shi, hand–colored collotype from Some Japanese Flowers (1896) by Kazumasa Ogawa. Original from the J. Paul Getty… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/543766/free-illustration-image-ogawa-kazumasa-flower-japanese Free Image from public domain license Nami–chi–dori, hand–colored collotype from Some Japanese Flowers (1896) by Kazumasa Ogawa. Original from the J. Paul Getty… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/543763/free-illustration-image-ogawa-kazumasa-japan Free Image from public domain license Imo–se–yama, hand–colored collotype from Some Japanese Flowers (1896) by Kazumasa Ogawa. Original from the J. Paul Getty… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/543774/free-illustration-image-japan-flower-culture Free Image from public domain license Lily, hand–colored collotype from Some Japanese Flowers (1896) by Kazumasa Ogawa. Original from the J. Paul Getty Museum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/543768/free-illustration-image-lily-japanese-photographer-japan Free Image from public domain license Group of Azaleas, hand–colored collotype (1896) by Kazumasa Ogawa. Original from the J. Paul Getty Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/543750/free-illustration-image-azalea-japanese-yellow-flower Free Image from public domain license Lily, hand–colored collotype from Some Japanese Flowers (1896) by Kazumasa Ogawa. Original from the J. Paul Getty Museum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/543769/free-illustration-image-flower-japan-culture Free Image from public domain license Chrysanthemum Garden, hand–colored collotype from Some Japanese Flowers (1896) by Kazumasa Ogawa. Original from the J. Paul… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/543743/free-illustration-image-ogawa-kazumasa-garden-flower-photographs Free Image from public domain license Chrysanthemum, Garden hand-colored collotype from Some Japanese Flowers (1896) by Kazumasa Ogawa. Original from the J. Paul… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/543777/free-illustration-image-japan-chrysanthemum-flowers Free Image from public domain license Beautiful photomechanical prints of Striped Bindweed Flowers (1887–1897) by Ogawa Kazumasa. Original from The Rijksmuseum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/523361/free-illustration-image-zen-japanese-flower-photography Free Image from public domain license Tsuzure–no–Nishiki, hand–colored collotype from Some Japanese Flowers (1896) by Kazumasa Ogawa. Original from the J. Paul… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/543756/free-illustration-image-ogawa-kazumasa-flower-floral Free Image from public domain license Ku–moi–sakura, hand–colored collotype from Some Japanese Flowers (1896) by Kazumasa Ogawa. Original from the J. Paul Getty… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/543772/free-illustration-image-ogawa-kazumasa-japanese-flowers-japan-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Chrysanthemum, hand-colored collotype from Some Japanese Flowers (1896) by Kazumasa Ogawa. Original from the J. Paul Getty… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/543754/free-illustration-image-chrysanthemum-ogawa-kazumasa-house-plant Free Image from public domain license Morning Glory, hand–colored collotype from Some Japanese Flowers (1896) by Kazumasa Ogawa. Original from the J. Paul Getty… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/543762/free-illustration-image-ogawa-kazumasa-flower-morning-glory Free Image from public domain license Misu–no–uchi, hand–colored collotype from Japanese Flowers (1896) by Kazumasa Ogawa. Original from the J. Paul Getty Museum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/543761/free-illustration-image-japan-oriental-art-japanese-culture Free Image from public domain license