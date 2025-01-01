Admire another distinguished collection of flowers and fruits from Abraham Mignon (1640–1679). In the golden age of the Netherlands, Mignon was an artist who was excellent in painting still-life of fruits, flowers and birds. His favorite artwork composition was a feature of a flower or fruit, with red or white around the centre of the canvas, harmonised in a bouquet or other objects, and a black background to contrast the main subjects. This public domain collection is all free for you to download under the CC0 license.