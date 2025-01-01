Still Life with Flowers and a Watch (c. 1660 - c. 1679) by Abraham Mignon. Original public domain image from The Rijksmuseum… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15974411/image-rose-flower-plant Free Image from public domain license The Overturned Bouquet by Abraham Mignon (1660-1679). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/503790/free-illustration-image-renaissance-flowers-painting-still-life Free Image from public domain license Fruits and oysters by Abraham Mignon (1660-1679). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/503785/free-illustration-image-renaissance-christmas-medieval Free Image from public domain license Dutch still life with fruit, foliage, and insects. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16467262/image-fruit-art-vintage View license A Garland of Flowers by Abraham Mignon. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16413139/garland-flowers-abraham-mignon-digitally-enhanced-rawpixel Free Image from public domain license Fruits and oysters by Abraham Mignon (1660 - 1679). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/503787/free-illustration-image-renaissance-christmas-medieval Free Image from public domain license Fruits and lobster by Abraham Mignon (1660-1679). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/503788/free-illustration-image-still-life-christmas-lobster Free Image from public domain license Still Life with Fruit, Fish, and a Nest (c. 1675) by Abraham Mignon https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10014759/still-life-with-fruit-fish-and-nest-c-1675-abraham-mignon Free Image from public domain license Still Life with Flowers and a Watch (c. 1660 - c. 1679) by Abraham Mignon https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13731577/still-life-with-flowers-and-watch-c-1660-1679-abraham-mignon Free Image from public domain license A Hanging Bouquet of Flowers (probably 1665/1670) by Abraham Mignon https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10014190/hanging-bouquet-flowers-probably-16651670-abraham-mignon Free Image from public domain license Fruits by Abraham Mignon (1660 - 1679). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/503789/free-illustration-image-renaissance-christmas-fruits Free Image from public domain license Dutch still life with fruit, foliage, and insects.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651368/image-plant-vintage-art Free Image from public domain license