Francis Sansom (1756-1810) was born in London. He worked as an engraver for William Curtis and joined the Masons in 1782. He married twice and had at least one son. He mentioned his occupation in the Preface of A Poetical Epistle on the Abolition of the Slave Trade and engraved over 1600 botanical plates in his career. He went blind in 1807 and passed away in Kensington in 1810. His prints are valuable and frequently sold at auctions; here they are free to download and use under the CC0 licsense.