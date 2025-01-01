Elemír Halász-Hradil (1873–1948) was a Slovak painter known for his vibrant oil landscapes and evocative nude portraits, which remain central to his legacy. His style blended impressionism and early abstraction, relying on bold color palettes, expressive brushwork and rich textures. Halász-Hradil’s landscapes often depicted the Slovak countryside with hills and mountains, and his nudes explored expressive human form and intimacy. These paintings are free to download under the CC0 license.