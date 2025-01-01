Francis Sansom (1756-1810) was an engraver born in London. His art captured the intricate beauty of nature, displaying a keen eye for detail and a delicate touch. Sansom's technique infused a sense of life into his floral subjects, as if they were freshly picked from a garden. His flower engravings showcased a deep appreciation and admiration for the natural world, leaving a lasting impression on art enthusiasts and collectors alike. These public domain flower prints are free to download and use under the CC0 license.