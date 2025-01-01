Curated
Ferdinand von Wright
Landscapes and bird paintings by Finnish artist Ferdinand von Wright (1822-1906). Through his precise brushwork and attention to detail, he created lifelike representations of various species, making significant contributions to ornithological studies. Von Wright's art not only celebrated the natural world but also highlighted the importance of conservation and appreciation for the environment. These public domain paintings are free to download and use under the CC0 license.
30 results