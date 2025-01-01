Ferdinand Katona (1890-1972) was a distinguished Slovak landscape painter and graphic artist. Known for his technical prowess and artistic sensibilities to capture Bothe the beauty of his homeland and the shifting artistic trends of the era. Katona's works encompassed a range of styles, reflecting the evolution of art movements in the early to mid-20th century. His landscapes are admired for their expressive use of color reflecting both personal vision and the development of Slovak modern art. These paintings are free to download and use under the CC0 license.