Woodblock prints of warriors, cultural events and women’s pastimes by Meiji period Japanese artist Yōshū Chikanobu (1838-1912). Before beginning a career in art, Chikanobu was a samurai who fought in the Battle of Ueno as well as the Battle of Hakodate, where he achieved fame for his bravery. It is clear his days at war had a major influence on his work, as can be seen from his many depictions of battlefields he had fought on. Naturally drawn to Ukiyo-e, he was a master of bijin-ga and was able to show the subtle changes in women’s fashion. As prolific as he was during his day, it’s only recently that art lovers and historians have come to realize the immense cultural impact of his prints. They are free to download and use under the CC0 license