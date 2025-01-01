Curated
Frank Edwin Scott
Impressionistic street paintings of Paris by American artist Frank Edwin Scott (1863-1929), an American artist with an art style characterized by loose brushwork, vibrant colors, and the use of natural light. Scott captured the energy of urban life in Paris, particularly focusing on the bustling streets lively crowds, everyday urban scenes in the late 19th and early 20th century Paris. These paintings are free to download and use under CC0 license.
17 results