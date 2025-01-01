Vienna-born Friedrich Carl von Scheidlin (1822 - 1913) was a painter, watercolorist and draftsman who specialized in a vast array of art forms. His subjects ranged from beautiful landscapes, botanical studies, intricate still lifestyles to military and hunting scenes. He eventually settled in Pressburg (now Bratislava) and most of his works are prominently featured in Slovak institutions. His artworks are free to download and use under CC0 license.