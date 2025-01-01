Helen Hyde (1868–1919) was an American printmaker and trailblazer in American Japonism, celebrated for melding Western artistry with Japanese techniques. Her woodblock prints often featured scenes of everyday life, particularly women and children, capturing intimate domestic scenes, often set against beautiful natural backdrops. She had a keen eye for detail and her prints were characterized by their meticulous line work and use of flat color planes. These woodblock prints are free to download and use under CC0 license.