Tsukioka Yoshitoshi (1839–1892) was one of the last great masters of the ukiyo-e, the traditional Japanese woodblock printing and painting style that flourished during the Edo and early Meiji periods. The prints curated here highlight Yoshitoshi’s remarkable innovation in composition, dynamic linework, and rich, layered color, often displaying a fusion of traditional Japanese aesthetics with modern influences. These woodblock prints are free to download and use under CC0 license.