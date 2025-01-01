Poster and costume designs by Pipein Gamba. Pipein Gamba was the stage name of Joseph Garuti (1868-1954), an Italian fashion designer. In 1914, he notably created costumes for the world premiere of López Buchardo's El Sueño de Alma. This curated collection features posters showcasing various styles of costumes, from those of noble figures to knights and maids. These posters are free to download and use under CC0 license.