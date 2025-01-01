Josef Čapek (1887-1945) was a pivotal Czech artist and writer, renowned for his modernist approach in illustration and painting. A key figure in early 20th-century Czech modernism, Čapek's style was characterized by bold colors, abstracted forms, and often integrated elements of Cubism. illustrations often explored social themes, human emotion, and the tension between the individual and the collective, complementing his philosophical outlook. These illustrations are free to download and use under CC0 license.