Jozef Hanula (1863–1944) was a notable Slovak painter celebrated for his captivating oil portraits and evocative genre scenes, that vividly reflect Slovak rural life and national identity. His meticulous technique and keen eye for detail, especially in his nude portraits, drew admiration and set him apart in the Central European art scene. Hanula’s paintings serve not only as aesthetic achievements but also as historical documents, preserving the spirit, attire, and values of a disappearing way of life. These artworks are free to download and use under CC0 license.