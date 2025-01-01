Persimmons and White-Eyes (1880) by Kobayashi Kiyochika. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles County Museum of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661040/image-plants-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Six renditions of a girl; the normal countenance is in the top oval, the remaining five distorted countenances are in the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13969742/image-cartoon-face-person Free Image from public domain license Fireflies at Ochanomizu by Kobayashi Kiyochika. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15971931/image-star-animal-plant Free Image from public domain license De Komoro rivier bij Tennoji (1880) by Kobayashi Kiyochika and Fukuda Kumajirô https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13732341/komoro-rivier-bij-tennoji-1880-kobayashi-kiyochika-and-fukuda-kumajiro Free Image from public domain license View of Takanawa Ushimachi under a Shrouded Moon (1879) Japanese ukiyo-e art by Kobayashi Kiyochika. Original public domain… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493418/image-sunset-person-art Free Image from public domain license Spring Rain by the Ōkawa River Bridge: The Ferry near the Stables by Kobayashi Kiyochika https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931801/image-paper-person-art Free Image from public domain license Sneeuwlandschap bij Hikifune in Koume (1877 - 1882) by Kobayashi Kiyochika and Fukuda Kumajirô https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13732594/image-paper-face-person Free Image from public domain license Waga kantai Kokai ni oite Shikan o uchi shizumeru no zu (1894 (Meiji)) by Kobayashi Kiyochika and Matsuke Heikichi https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143309/image-person-ocean-art Free Image from public domain license Waga kantai Kokai ni oite Shikan o uchi shizumeru no zu (1894 (Meiji)) by Kobayashi Kiyochika and Matsuke Heikichi https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143307/image-person-ocean-art Free Image from public domain license One Person, Six Expressions (Hitori rokumenso) by Kobayashi Kiyochika https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956310/one-person-six-expressions-hitori-rokumenso-kobayashi-kiyochika Free Image from public domain license Pomegranates and Grapes (1879-1881) by Kobayashi Kiyochika. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642604/image-plant-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Sweet Sake House at the Foot of Mt. Hakone, 6:00 p.m. on a Spring Day by Kobayashi Kiyochika https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931685/image-cow-plant-person Free Image from public domain license The Great Fire at Ryōgoku Bridge, Viewed from Asakusa Bridge on the 26th of January, 1881 by Kobayashi Kiyochika https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932360/image-person-art-fire Free Image from public domain license Scouts near Nuizhuang on a Snowy Night (1894) print in high resolution by Kobayashi Kiyochika. Original from the Saint Louis… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635570/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Tiger Flag in a Grove, from the Series “Magic Lantern of Society: One Hundred Selections, One Hundred Laughs” by Kobayashi… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883907/image-art-tiger-book Free Image from public domain license Captain Higuchi, Company Commander in the Sixth Division, from the Series “Mirror of Famous Army and Navy Men” by Kobayashi… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883598/image-art-public-domain-collage Free Image from public domain license The Mukōjima embankment: a street vendor sells articles to caricatures of contemporary figures under the cherry blossom; on… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13968756/image-cartoon-face-person Free Image from public domain license Sergeant Ōi , Surrounded by Bandits at Sanjiaoyong, Put Up a Hard Fight and Captured the Enemy Banner, and Shouting “Long… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883864/image-art-public-domain-banner Free Image from public domain license The Sun Rises Over a Japanese Victory (The Fall of Pyongyang) (1894 (Meiji)) by Kobayashi Kiyochika https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143288/image-horse-animal-book Free Image from public domain license Photographing Our Troops Fighting on the Streets of Niuzhuang Fortress by Kobayashi Kiyochika https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883471/image-art-public-domain-person Free Image from public domain license Vice Admiral Itō Sukeyuki, Commander-in-Chief of the Combined Fleet by Kobayashi Kiyochika https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9079851/image-art-vintage-person Free Image from public domain license Harada jukichi hyonmun portilla. kohtaus japanin ja kiinan välisestä sodasta (1894-95), 1894, Kobayashi Kiyochika https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8861321/image-art-public-domain-collage Free Image from public domain license De vuurzee gezien vanuit de wijk Hisamatsu (1881) by Kobayashi Kiyochika and Fukuda Kumajirô https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13732358/image-paper-cloud-face Free Image from public domain license The Sun Rises Over a Japanese Victory (The Fall of Pyongyang) (1894 (Meiji)) by Kobayashi Kiyochika https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143280/image-animal-book-face Free Image from public domain license Outbreak of Fire Seen from Hisamatsucho (Hisamatsucho nite miru shukka) by Kobayashi Kiyochika https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954374/image-explosion-person-fire Free Image from public domain license Our Troops Set Up a Bivouac at Yingkou while Braving the Bitter Cold (1895) print in high resolution by Kobayashi Kiyochika.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635561/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Prologue and Table of Contents, from the Series “Long Live Japan! One Hundred Selections, One Hundred Laughs” by Kobayashi… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883797/image-art-public-domain-person Free Image from public domain license People standing on a bridge in Edo as a rickshaw passes by. Colour woodcut by Kiyochika, 1876. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951081/image-cartoon-face-person Free Image from public domain license Ground Attack at Weihaiwei (1895) print in high resolution by Kobayashi Kiyochika. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635534/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Pelastautuminen palavasta sotalaivasta. kohtaus japanin ja kiinan välisestä sodasta (1894-95), 1894 - 1895, Kobayashi… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8861312/image-art-fire-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Speculators Talking Amiably, from the Series “Magic Lantern of Society: One Hundred Selections, One Hundred Laughs” by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883825/image-art-public-domain-person Free Image from public domain license Warrior standing with horse in front of large tree. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637485/image-art-vintage-tree Free Image from public domain license Three sheets matted and framed together in dark wood frame; green/beige border around outside of all three when placed… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636961/image-background-frame-art Free Image from public domain license [A whale and three fish sitting down to a formal dinner of Russian sailors]. Original from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636712/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Kobayashi Kiyochika - Cherry Tree. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640016/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Our Elite Forces Occupying the Pescadore Islands of Taiwan (1895) print in high resolution by Kobayashi Kiyochika. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635567/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license 1 print : woodcut, color. Print shows the Russian Tsar Nicholas II waking from a nightmare showing the battered and wounded… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666535/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Great Victory of Our Forces in the Yellow Sea: Number Four by Kobayashi Kiyochika https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883703/image-art-public-domain-painting Free Image from public domain license The Use of Electricity during the Attack on Pyeongyang (1894) print in high resolution by Kobayashi Kiyochika. Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635566/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Pictorial Board and Dice Game: Magic Lantern of the Subjugation of China (1894) print in high resolution by Kobayashi… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635560/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Our Troops Set Up a Bivouac at Yingkou while Braving the Bitter Cold (1895) print in high resolution by Kobayashi Kiyochika.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635571/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Hurrah for the Great Empire of Japan: The First Army Captures Fenghuangcheng (1894) print in high resolution by Kobayashi… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635520/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Captain Kani Ichita, from the Series “Mirror of Famous Army and Navy Men” (1895) print in high resolution by Kobayashi… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635512/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Russian soldier on horseback, carrying a sword in right hand, a spear in left hand, and a rifle mounted on his chest with a… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636743/image-art-vintage-hand Free Image from public domain license Japanese Ukiyo-e print work in 1879 shows image of early US steam locomotive with cow catcher. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976529/image-cow-steam-person Free Image from public domain license Our Navy Sinking a Chinese Warship in the Yellow Sea (1894) print in high resolution by Kobayashi Kiyochika. Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635568/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Our Torpedo Hitting a Russian Warship at the Great Naval Battle of Port Arthur (1904) print in high resolution by Kobayashi… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635697/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Moonlight through the Clouds off the Haneda Coast by Kobayashi Kiyochika https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952684/moonlight-through-the-clouds-off-the-haneda-coast-kobayashi-kiyochika Free Image from public domain license Hurrah for the Great Victory of the Navy of Great Japan at the Naval Battle of Incheon between Japan and Russia (1904) print… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635692/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Kobayashi Kiyochika, Cherry Tree (1874). Original public domain image from the MET museum. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639719/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museum Free Image from public domain license Farewell present of useful white flag, which Russian General's wife thoughtfully gives when he leaves for front, telling him… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636715/image-art-vintage-leaves Free Image from public domain license [Humorous pictures showing the Chinese mode of transportation (four men harnessed to a carriage by their long pigtails) and… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636705/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Rain at Sanmai Bridge in Hakone. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638412/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license 1 print : woodcut, color. Print shows the Russian Tsar Nicholas II waking from a nightmare showing the battered and wounded… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635316/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Second Month: Matsuchi Hill in Snow at Dusk (Kisaragi, Matsuchiyama yuki no tasogare), from the series "True Views of Famous… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956413/image-paper-person-art Free Image from public domain license Distant View of Matsuchi Hill from the Sumida River (Sumidagawa yori Matsuchiyama enkei), from the series "One Hundred Views… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952000/image-cartoon-person-pattern Free Image from public domain license The Fall of Jinzhou Fortress: Private First Class Onoguchi Tokuji (1895) print in high resolution by Kobayashi Kiyochika.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635572/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Our Fleet of Warships Bombarding Dalian Bay (1894) print in high resolution by Kobayashi Kiyochika. Original from the Saint… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635559/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Hurrah for the Great Empire of Japan: The Second Army Lands on the Jinzhou Peninsula (1894) print in high resolution by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635536/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license The Naval Battle of Pungdo in Korea (1894) print in high resolution by Kobayashi Kiyochika. Original from the Saint Louis… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635577/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license The Moon Beyond Shinagawa (Shinagawa mikoshi no tsuki), from the series "One Hundred Views of Musashi Province (Musashi… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947676/image-person-moon-art Free Image from public domain license