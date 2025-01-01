Explore a curated compilation of vintage Japanese artworks by ukiyo-e artist Kobayashi Kiyochika (1847-1915), best known for his colour woodblock prints and newspaper illustrations. This collection offers a glimpse into his artistic legacy, showcasing his distinct style in a captivating array of woodblock prints and illustrations. Including illustrations of military themes and historical events, reflecting the socio-political shifts during Japan's Meiji era. These artworks are free to download and use under CC0 license.