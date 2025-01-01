Curated
Konštantín Bauer
Konštantín Bauer (1893-1928) was a Slovak painter, best known for his distinctive fusion of traditional themes and modern styles, merging elements of the broader European art movements of his era. Though his career was tragically cut short, Bauer left a significant mark on Slovak art. His paintings often explored rural life, spirituality and human introspection. These artworks free to download and use under CC0 license.
Konštantín Bauer (1893-1928) was a Slovak painter, best known for his distinctive fusion of traditional themes and modern styles, merging elements of the broader European art movements of his era. Though his career was tragically cut short, Bauer left a significant mark on Slovak art. His paintings often explored rural life, spirituality and human introspection. These artworks free to download and use under CC0 license.
88 results