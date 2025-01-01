Curated
Milan Thomka Mitrovský
Incredible portraits by the Slovak Painter Milan Thomka Mitrovský (1875–1943), one of the pioneers of modern Slovak visual art. Renowned for his mastery of oil painting, his work reflects a sophisticated synthesis of modernist styles, blending realism with surrealistic and symbolist elements. His subjects often explored human emotion, rendered with technical precision and atmospheric depth. They are free to download and use under CC0 license.
40 results