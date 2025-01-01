Collection of engravings by Polish-German painter and draftsman Daniel Chodowiecki (1726–1801). Best known for his detailed etchings of 18-century bourgeois life, ideals and moral tales. He was one of the most influential graphic artists of his time in Germany. His work offers a window into the period, offering reason of feeling, duty and empathy through the art. Enjoy these public domain illustrations under the CC0 license.