Indulge in beautiful women’s fashion from bygone eras through the detailed illustrations by German-born British publisher and lithographer Rudolph Ackermann (1764–1834). A visionary in visual culture, he played a transformative role in the development of illustrated books, combining art and technology. Even if Ackermann was not an artist in the traditional sense, he played a pivotal role in making illustrated books available to the public. Enjoy these public domain illustrations under the CC0 license.