Collection of provocative illustrations by Belgian artist Félicien Rops (1833–1898), best known for his erotic, macabre and symbolist drawings. Using a variety of mediums, including etching, lithography and drawing, he was celebrated for his masterful and sometimes shocking prints. Rops urge to explore taboo subjects such as sex, death and religion, pushed the boundaries of 19th century art. Enjoy these public domain illustrations under the CC0 license.