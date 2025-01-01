Detailed illustrations depicting historical events and biblical scenes by Flemish engraver, printmaker, and publisher Philip Galle (c. 1537–1612). Renowned for his reproductive engravings and his role in spreading Renaissance and Mannerist art across Europe through the print medium in the 16th century. Through technical skills and strategic collaborations, he helped preserve and circulate the visual culture of the Renaissance and Reformation eras. Enjoy these public domain illustrations under the CC0 license.