Indulge in royal portraits of historical figures by French portrait artist and engraver Robert Nanteuil (1623–1678). Renowned for his refined and lifelike portrait engravings of the 17th century. He used a combination of burin engraving and drypoint, skillfully modulating line density to create a sense of depth, volume, and softness. Nanteuil became the leading portrait engraver of his time in France, producing images of nobility, clergy, intellectuals, royalty and power structures of Louis XIV’s court. Enjoy these public domain illustrations under the CC0 license.