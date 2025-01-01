Experience the vibrant flowers of Holland with the chromolithographic prints from A.C. van Eeden's book "Flora of Haarlem" (1872-1881). From our very own edition of the book, these plates feature vivid tulips designed by Dutch artist Arentine H. Arendsen (1836-1915) and printed by prominent Belgian lithographer G. Severeyns. With deep saturated hues and lifelike detail, the floral pieces capture the springtime beauty of the Netherlands. Enjoy these public domain illustrations under the CC0 license.