Jacques Callot (1592–1635) was a French printmaker and draftsman, mostly known for his extraordinary Baroque era etchings that captured scenes of daily life, war, theater, and human suffering. He initially trained as a goldsmith, and later studied in Rome and Florence, where he honed his etching techniques under the influence of Italian masters. Callot used a technique called the échoppe, a special etching needle that allowed for more precise lines and tonal variation. He was a visual storyteller, and used etching to capture the extremes of human experience Enjoy these public domain illustrations under the CC0 license.