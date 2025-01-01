Grand gala automobile coach (1914) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in Gazette de Bon Ton.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894061/free-illustration-image-car-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Aphrodite–In the gardens of the Goddess (1914) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin Gazette du Bon Ton.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894068/image-artwork-garden-charles-martin Free Image from public domain license L'Arbre Merveilleux–Children's costumes for Christmas (1914) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin, published… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894037/free-illustration-image-kids-fashion-painting Free Image from public domain license La femme a l'émeraude, Manteau en tigre, de Max-Leroy (1923)fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894066/free-illustration-image-woman-fashion-vintage Free Image from public domain license Quelques Bagues (1914) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in Gazette du Bon Ton. Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894034/free-illustration-image-hand-flower-vintage Free Image from public domain license La morte d'amour: Modes et manners de Torquate (1920) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894064/free-illustration-image-print-woman-cc0 Free Image from public domain license Les Gorgerettes (1922) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in Gazette du Bon Ton. Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894081/free-illustration-image-charles-martin-woman-fashion Free Image from public domain license Les Gorgerettes (1922) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in Gazette du Bon Ton. Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894078/free-illustration-image-fashion-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Dubbele pagina (1921) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in Gazette du Bon Ton. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894087/free-illustration-image-vintage-fashion-public-domain-man Free Image from public domain license Les Gorgerettes (1922) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles MartinGazette du Bon Ton. Original from The Rijksmuseum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894085/free-illustration-image-woman-fashion-vintage Free Image from public domain license The Legend of Joseph, scene from Act II (1914) in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in Gazette de Bon Ton.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894056/free-illustration-image-dancer-vintage-ballet-artwork Free Image from public domain license La belle torquatienne (1920) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in Gazette du Bon Ton. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894046/free-illustration-image-beach-dog-palm Free Image from public domain license Les Gorgerettes (1922) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in Gazette du Bon Ton. Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894083/free-illustration-image-woman-fashion-collar Free Image from public domain license Petite robe de jardin (1913) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in Gazette du Bon Ton. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894057/free-illustration-image-bee-woman-fashion Free Image from public domain license Dubbele pagina (1921) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in Gazette du Bon Ton. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894097/free-illustration-image-chinese-painting-art Free Image from public domain license Capitaine George (1921) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in Gazette du Bon Ton. Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894089/free-illustration-image-fashion-plates-man Free Image from public domain license Dubbele pagina (1921) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles MartinGazette du Bon Ton. Original from The Rijksmuseum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894086/free-illustration-image-fashion-fashion-vintage Free Image from public domain license Accessories (1912) by Charles Martin. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2758248/free-illustration-image-hat-fashion-vintage Free Image from public domain license The porcelain hat: Modes et Manières de Torquate (1920) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894041/free-illustration-image-pink-public-domain-woman Free Image from public domain license The country girl (1921) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in Gazette du Bon Ton. Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894039/free-illustration-image-vase-garden-fashion Free Image from public domain license Dubbele pagina (1921) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in Gazette du Bon Ton. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894098/free-illustration-image-fashion-graphic Free Image from public domain license Rubans aux Ombrelles aux Manchons (1914) in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in Gazette du Bon Ton. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894094/free-illustration-image-fashion-fashion-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Le Choix difficile (1913) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in Journal des Dames et des Modes.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894050/free-illustration-image-fashion-vintage Free Image from public domain license La promenade extra–muros, Jaquettes en fourrure, de Max - A. Leroy (1924) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894054/free-illustration-image-vintage-fashion-art Free Image from public domain license Robe de linon (1913) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in Journal des Dames et des Modes.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894053/free-illustration-image-bird-cage-fashion Free Image from public domain license Hesitation–Déshabillé de Beer (1920) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in Gazette du Bon Ton.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894042/free-illustration-image-cc0-fashion-lace Free Image from public domain license Les amants de torquate (1921) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in Gazette du Bon Ton. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894045/free-illustration-image-couple-apparel-graphic-artwork-cc0 Free Image from public domain license Sports et Divertissements, Tirage sur Japan (1920) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin f. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894047/free-illustration-image-ship-fashion-vintage-1920s-downloadable Free Image from public domain license The melancholy marriage, Modes et Manières de Torquate (1921) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin, published… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894055/free-illustration-image-wedding-bride-fashion Free Image from public domain license Le jardin de l'infante, robe du soir, de Paul Poiret (1920) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894036/free-illustration-image-jardin-fashion-vintage-illustrations Free Image from public domain license Robe en linon (1912) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in Journal des Dames et des Modes.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894043/free-illustration-image-fashion-engraving-vintage-old-journal Free Image from public domain license "Danaé": Cape du soir by Paul Poiret (1914) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in Gazette de Bon… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894065/free-illustration-image-vintage-painting-fashion Free Image from public domain license Les Gorgerettes (1922) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in Gazette du Bon Ton. Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894080/free-illustration-image-fashion-apparel-public-domain Free Image from public domain license L'étoile du berger, Manteau de fourrure, de Max-A. Leroy (1924) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894051/free-illustration-image-star-fashion-fur-coat Free Image from public domain license Winter, fur tailor, by MaxLeroy (1924) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in Gazette du Bon Ton.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894063/free-illustration-image-car-fashion-winter-woman Free Image from public domain license Summer dress in Ceylon veil by Rodier (1920) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in Gazette du Bon… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894049/free-illustration-image-garden-veil-bouquet Free Image from public domain license Les Gorgerettes (1922) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in Gazette du Bon Ton. Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894084/free-illustration-image-fashion-fashion-vintage Free Image from public domain license Le madras jaune, coiffure pour le soir (1920) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in Gazette du… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894052/free-illustration-image-vintage-gazette-bon-ton-1920s Free Image from public domain license Capitaine George (1921) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in Gazette du Bon Ton. Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894091/free-illustration-image-public-domain-old-man-fashion Free Image from public domain license Les Gorgerettes (1922) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in Gazette du Bon Ton. Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894082/free-illustration-image-woman-public-domain-apparel Free Image from public domain license La Belle de Chamonix, ermine and white fox jacket, by Max-A. Leroy (1924) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894059/free-illustration-image-winter-fox-fashion Free Image from public domain license Fourreau crèpe blanc (1912) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin,published in Journal des Dames et des Modes.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894038/free-illustration-image-fashion-tree-woman-green-dress Free Image from public domain license Habit nouveau par Kriegck (1913) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in Journal des Dames et des… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894403/free-illustration-image-engraving-man-charles-martin Free Image from public domain license Les Gorgerettes (1922) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in Gazette du Bon Ton. Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894079/free-illustration-image-public-domain-vintage-vintage-fashion-design Free Image from public domain license La promenade a Montmartre, Ensemble, de Beer (1920) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in Gazette… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894067/free-illustration-image-purple-fashion-botanical Free Image from public domain license "Never ready!" or The first act sacrifices, home dresses, by Becker and son (1920) fashion plate in high resolution by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894033/free-illustration-image-fashion-mirror-purple Free Image from public domain license Romance (1921) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in Gazette du Bon Ton. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894035/free-illustration-image-ocean-fashion-painting Free Image from public domain license Deshabillé du matin (1913) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in Journal des Dames et des Modes.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894062/free-illustration-image-bird-curtain-animal Free Image from public domain license Relation, Manteau de sports, de Paul Poiret (1921) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in Gazette… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894060/free-illustration-image-sports-wool-airplane Free Image from public domain license Hindoustanobe-manteau, de Paul Poiret (1920) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in Gazette du Bon… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894031/free-illustration-image-vintage-fashion-vintage-1920s-downloadable-women-painting Free Image from public domain license Rubans aux Ombrelles aux Manchons (1914) in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in Gazette du Bon Ton. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894093/free-illustration-image-fashion-public-domain-fashion Free Image from public domain license Dubbele pagina (1921) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in Gazette du Bon Ton. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894088/free-illustration-image-public-domain-fashion-plates-antique Free Image from public domain license Rubans aux Ombrelles aux Manchons (1914) by Charles Martin, published in Gazette du Bon Ton. Original from The Rijksmuseum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894096/free-illustration-image-ribbon-fashion-vintage Free Image from public domain license Rubans aux Ombrelles aux Manchons (1914) in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in Gazette du Bon Ton. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894090/free-illustration-image-umbrella-parasol-vintage Free Image from public domain license Rubans aux Ombrelles aux Manchons (1914) in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in Gazette du Bon Ton. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894092/free-illustration-image-vintage-fashion-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Rubans aux Ombrelles aux Manchons (1914) in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in Gazette du Bon Ton. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894095/free-illustration-image-charles-martin-umbrella-vintage Free Image from public domain license