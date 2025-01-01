George Bellows (1882-1925) was one of America’s greatest artists when he died at the young age of 42. Rooted in realism with focus on social, political and cultural issues, his powerful drawings and paintings depicted boxing matches, and the gritty life of the New York working class. The violent atmosphere of his drawings was a great contrast to his lithographs of seascapes, nudes and portraits with modernism influences. We have digitally enhanced some of his artworks and boxing match paintings from the Public Domain. They are free to both download and use under the CC0 license.