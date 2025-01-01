Curated
George Romney
George Romney (1734-1802) was one of the leading portrait painters of Georgian England. He emphasized refinement and poise, capturing his sitters with a flattering touch, using muted, harmonious color palettes. Romney combined graceful naturalism with a sense of Romantic idealization, and his portraits were elegant, expressive, and emotionally sensitive in style. Enjoy these public domain artworks under the CC0 license.
696 results