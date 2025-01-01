Political satire illustrations by James Gillray (1756–1815), one of the most savage caricaturists of the late 18th and early 19th centuries. His figures are often grotesquely distorted with bulbous noses, gaping mouths, tiny heads, and wild gesture. These exaggerations symbolized the moral flaws or political positions of his subjects. His iconic caricatures of the powerful figures of Georgian Britain and revolutionary France, made him a central figure in the history of political cartooning. Enjoy these public domain artworks under the CC0 license.