Neoclassical and historical paintings by Benjamin West (1738-1820), American born artist who was largely based in Britain. West often explored biblical themes, as well as mythological and allegorical subjects, and his art was often grand in scale. He saw himself as a pioneer of American art, and helped transition European art from the ornate, dramatic Baroque style to the more restrained, moralizing themes of Neoclassicism. Enjoy these public domain paintings and illustrations under the CC0 license.