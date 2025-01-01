Explore beautiful Edo period artworks by Japanese painter Mihata Jōryō, active around 1830-1843. He trained under Okamoto Toyohiko, in the Shijō painting (四条派, “Kyoto School”), and many of his works are hanging scrolls, created using ink and color on silk. Jōryō specialized in painting beautiful women bijin-ga (美人画), and their kimono patterns often show complex and bold decorative details. Enjoy these public domain artworks under the CC0 license.