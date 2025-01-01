Still life paintings and nude sketches by Swedish painter Karl Isakson (1878–1922), a key figure in Nordic modernism. Trained in traditional academic art, Isakson later embraces the modernist influences through the works of Paul Cézanne, among others. His style focused on structure through color, simplified forms, and spiritual or symbolic depth, with a melancholic atmosphere. Spending most of his time in Denmark, he was deeply influenced by the light of Christiansø, an island off Denmark, where he painted many of his most admired landscapes. Enjoy these public domain artworks under the CC0 license.