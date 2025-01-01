Diego Rivera (1886–1957) was a painter and muralist, and one of the most influential Mexican artists of the 20th century. He’s also known for his tumultuous and passionate marriage to Frida Kahlo (twice). His monumental works often portrayed social struggles, Mexican history, and the daily lives of workers and indigenous people. Blending European modernism with pre-Columbian influences, he created a bold and accessible style. His public domain works are available for free to download and use under CC0 license.