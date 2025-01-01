József Divéky (1887–1951) was a Hungarian graphic artist and illustrator. He studied at the Hungarian Royal Drawing School and later in Vienna, where he became associated with the Wiener Werkstätte. His work spanned book illustrations, prints, and applied graphic design, reflecting Art Nouveau and early modernist influences, and he became a notable figure in Central European graphic arts of the early 20th century. These print are free to download and use under CC0 license.