Franz Bernhard Kuhn (1889-1952) was an Austrian artist and illustrator closely associated with the Wiener Werkstätte, a key movement in early 20th-century design that emphasized craftsmanship, artistic unity, and the blending of fine and applied arts. He contributed to design works such as color lithograph postcards, landscapes, architecture‐related motifs, and fine art prints produced under the Wiener Werkstätte publishing house. His public domain prints are free to download and use under CC0 license.