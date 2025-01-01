Rudolf Kalvach (1883-1932) was an Austrian painter and graphic artist, and a prominent figure in the early 20th-century Viennese art scene. He was best known for his expressive woodcuts, colorful postcards, and prints for the Wiener Werkstätte, a pioneering design collective that sought to blur the boundaries between fine and applied arts. His work often combined satire, social criticism, and bizarre or surreal figures, especially scenes of working life in the port of Trieste. His public domain works are free to download and use under CC0 license.