Karl Wiener (1901–1949) was an Austrian draftsman, graphic artist, and photomontage creator. He studied in Graz and Vienna and became known for his politically charged, satirical photomontages in the 1930s–40s, which combined cutting-edge graphic techniques with biting social commentary. Deeply influenced by Dada, Surrealism, and the emerging field of political collage art, Wiener developed a style marked by sharp realism, symbolic juxtapositions, and surreal distortions. His public domain works are free to download and use under CC0 license.