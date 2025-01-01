Montage of 2 graphics from The 150 Sheets (1940) by Karl Wiener https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642921/montage-graphics-from-the-150-sheets-1940-karl-wiener Free Image from public domain license assembly of 2 graphics;from The 150 Leaves (1940–1941) by Karl Wiener https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642828/assembly-graphicsfrom-the-150-leaves-1940-1941-karl-wiener Free Image from public domain license Montage of 2 graphics from The 150 Sheets (1940–1941) by Karl Wiener https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11643043/montage-graphics-from-the-150-sheets-1940-1941-karl-wiener Free Image from public domain license Assembly of 3 graphics;From the 150 leaves (1940–1941) by Karl Wiener https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642971/assembly-graphicsfrom-the-150-leaves-1940-1941-karl-wiener Free Image from public domain license assembly of 2 graphics;from The 150 Leaves (1940–1941) by Karl Wiener https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642849/assembly-graphicsfrom-the-150-leaves-1940-1941-karl-wiener Free Image from public domain license assembly of 2 graphics;from The 150 Leaves (1940) by Karl Wiener https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642872/assembly-graphicsfrom-the-150-leaves-1940-karl-wiener Free Image from public domain license To the Defeat of France;from The 150 Leaves (1940) by Karl Wiener https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642827/the-defeat-francefrom-the-150-leaves-1940-karl-wiener Free Image from public domain license assembly of 3 graphics;from The 150 Leaves (1940–1942) by Karl Wiener https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642811/assembly-graphicsfrom-the-150-leaves-1940-1942-karl-wiener Free Image from public domain license Untitled (self-portrait?), from: The 150 Sheets (1943) by Karl Wiener https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642617/untitled-self-portrait-from-the-150-sheets-1943-karl-wiener Free Image from public domain license assembly of 2 graphics;from The 150 Leaves (1940–1941) by Karl Wiener https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642959/assembly-graphicsfrom-the-150-leaves-1940-1941-karl-wiener Free Image from public domain license Montage of 2 graphics from The 150 Sheets (1941) by Karl Wiener https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11643007/montage-graphics-from-the-150-sheets-1941-karl-wiener Free Image from public domain license assembly of 3 graphics;from The 150 Leaves (1940–1942) by Karl Wiener https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642895/assembly-graphicsfrom-the-150-leaves-1940-1942-karl-wiener Free Image from public domain license Dry Wall - Moonlit Night;from: The 150 Leaves (1941) by Karl Wiener https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642502/dry-wall-moonlit-nightfrom-the-150-leaves-1941-karl-wiener Free Image from public domain license assembly of 3 graphics;from The 150 Leaves (1940–1941) by Karl Wiener https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11568988/assembly-graphicsfrom-the-150-leaves-1940-1941-karl-wiener Free Image from public domain license Without title (self -portrait?) (around 1940) by Karl Wiener https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11640682/without-title-self-portrait-around-1940-karl-wiener Free Image from public domain license Montage of 3 graphics from The 150 Sheets (around 1940) by Karl Wiener https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642792/montage-graphics-from-the-150-sheets-around-1940-karl-wiener Free Image from public domain license The truth is formed plastically... (around 1921) by Karl Wiener https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11632332/the-truth-formed-plastically-around-1921-karl-wiener Free Image from public domain license Jupiter-Saturn-Moon constellation... (1940–1941) by Karl Wiener https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11640889/jupiter-saturn-moon-constellation-1940-1941-karl-wiener Free Image from public domain license Composition from Pavement and Meadow (1924) by Karl Wiener https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634636/composition-from-pavement-and-meadow-1924-karl-wiener Free Image from public domain license Design poster Flowers/ Feast/ Large Flowering/ On July 1, 1920 in/ Der Industrie/ Halle with music/ amusements, etc./ Entry… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11565061/image-pencil-drawing-paper-crown Free Image from public domain license Ex libris draft by Otto Jeschek (around 1920) by Karl Wiener https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11666706/libris-draft-otto-jeschek-around-1920-karl-wiener Free Image from public domain license The Standard Bearer, from: Cycle From Yesterday to Tomorrow (Grotesques) (1942–1948) by Karl Wiener https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11648157/image-cartoon-paper-art Free Image from public domain license Composition from Pavement and Meadow (1924) by Karl Wiener https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634594/composition-from-pavement-and-meadow-1924-karl-wiener Free Image from public domain license Composition from Pavement and Meadow (1924) by Karl Wiener https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634596/composition-from-pavement-and-meadow-1924-karl-wiener Free Image from public domain license Composition from Pavement and Meadow (1924) by Karl Wiener https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634624/composition-from-pavement-and-meadow-1924-karl-wiener Free Image from public domain license Illustration from Madhouse by Lamuszus (around 1921) by Karl Wiener https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11632159/illustration-from-madhouse-lamuszus-around-1921-karl-wiener Free Image from public domain license Untitled (Deciduous Tree in Landscape) (around 1924) by Karl Wiener https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11633455/untitled-deciduous-tree-landscape-around-1924-karl-wiener Free Image from public domain license