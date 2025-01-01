Traffic - 2nd, Praterstraße - Vienna in the future, with numerous different means of transport, postcard (around 1910) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560868/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license 9., Rooseveltplatz - Votive Church, postcard (1910) by Brüder Kohn KG https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11629394/9-rooseveltplatz-votive-church-postcard-1910-bruder-kohn Free Image from public domain license 1., Schreyvogelgasse 10 - Dreimäderlhaus, in the background part of the university, postcard (1910) by Brüder Kohn KG and… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11697241/image-background-people-art Free Image from public domain license 7., Stiftgasse 8 - Amerlinghaus - courtyard, postcard (1936) by Brüder Kohn KG and Marie Arnsburg https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11608868/image-people-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Vienna.-Opernring with Kärntnerstrasse. Postcard Vienna Fiaker (around 1910) by Brüder Kohn KG and Ludwig Koch
Donaukanal - Marienbrücke, at night, postcard (around 1910) by Brüder Kohn KG and Rudolf Konopa
Vienna.Imperial Hofburg. (1910) by Brüder Kohn KG and Ernst Graner
Vienna.Renaissance portal of the Salvator Church. (1910) by Brüder Kohn KG and Eduard Ferdinand Hofecker Vienna, Freyung with Schottenkirche. (around 1910) by Erwin Pendl and Brüder Kohn KG
13., Schönbrunn palace gardens - palm house - inside, picture postcard (around 1910) by Rudolf Konopa and Brüder Kohn KG
9., Marktgasse - Alt-Wiener Hof in Lichtental, postcard (around 1910) by Brüder Kohn KG
Vienna.- Karlskirche with old courtyard. (1910) by Brüder Kohn KG and Eduard Ferdinand Hofecker 2., Volksprater - Ferris wheel, postcard (after 1904) by Brüder Kohn KG
22., Franz-Josefs-Land - Kaisermühlen, Kaiserwasser, postcard (around 1910) by Franz Gelbenegger and Brüder Kohn KG
19., Krapfenwaldl - people's restaurant, postcard (around 1910) by Brüder Kohn KG and Hans Götzinger
Vienna.Renaissance portal of the Salvator Church. (1910) by Brüder Kohn KG and Eduard Ferdinand Hofecker Vienna.- Fountain by Rafael Donner in the old town hall (1910) by Brüder Kohn KG and Eduard Ferdinand Hofecker
Vienna.- Jew alley. (after 1904) by Brüder Kohn KG and Hans Götzinger 3., Erdbergstraße 64-66 - Erdberg parish church, in winter, postcard (1909) by Brüder Kohn KG and Hans Götzinger
19., Sievering - Sieveringer Straße - with the inn zur Agnes, postcard (around 1910) by Brüder Kohn KG and Hans Götzinger
19., Cobenzl - Panorama of Vienna from the terrace of the Cobenzl restaurant, picture postcard (around 1910) by Brüder Kohn
Postcard series Viennese Types: Flower Girl - An schön' Holler, gnä Frau? (1905) by Fritz Schönpflug and Brüder Kohn KG 1., Burgring - view towards town hall and parliament, postcard (around 1910) by Carl Pippich and Brüder Kohn KG
Vienna.Dominican monastery. (around 1910) by Hans Götzinger and Brüder Kohn KG
Vienna.Hofburg, Swiss Gate. (1910) by Brüder Kohn KG and Ernst Graner 1., University ring 1 - University, with Liebenbergdenkmal, postcard (1907) by Brüder Kohn KG
Vienna.- Country road main road with church. (around 1910) by Brüder Kohn KG and Carl Pippich
Vienna, Schweizertor Castle. (1912) by Brüder Kohn KG and Ernst Graner
Vienna.- Greek alley. (around 1910) by Brüder Kohn KG and Emil Czech Vienna.- Prater.Coffee house with military band. (around 1910) by Karl Feiertag and Brüder Kohn KG 9., Rooseveltplatz - Votive Church, postcard (1909) by Brüder Kohn KG
Wien - Hof am St. Ullrichsplatz (around 1910) by Brüder Kohn KG and Carl Müller
1., Passauer Platz - Church Maria am Gestade, postcard (around 1910) by Brüder Kohn KG
19., Sievering - Sieveringer Straße - with the inn zur Agnes, postcard (around 1910) by Brüder Kohn KG and Hans Götzinger
13., Schönbrunn Palace Park - Neptune Fountain, view towards the palace, postcard (around 1910) by Brüder Kohn KG and Rudolf
1., Maria-Theresien-Platz, view of the Maria Theresa monument and the Natural History Museum, postcard (around 1930)
Vienna II., Northern Railway. (after 1904) by Brüder Kohn KG Vienna.- Residence and death house of Johann Strauss. (around 1910) by Brüder Kohn KG and Marie Arnsburg
9., Marktgasse - with Lichtental Church, postcard (around 1910) by Brüder Kohn KG and Emil Czech
Postcard Cheers Flower!(The Beer Drinker) (around 1910) by Fritz Schönpflug and Brüder Kohn KG
Vienna.courtyard.awakening. (around 1910) by Brüder Kohn KG and Rudolf Konopa Vienna.Am Hof, Urbanikeller. (1909) by Brüder Kohn KG and Carl Müller 19th, Pfarrplatz 2 - Beethovenhaus - courtyard, postcard (1929) by Julius Wachsmann and Brüder Kohn KG
6., Kaunitzgasse - Ratzenstadl, postcard (1925) by Brüder Kohn KG
1., Dr.-Karl-Renner-Ring 3 - Parliament, oblique view, postcard (1900–1910) by Brüder Kohn KG and Rudolf Konopa
Vienna, Naschmarkt (around 1910) by Brüder Kohn KG and Hans Götzinger
War postcard: From the Vienna War Forest School, outdoor school (1915) by Brüder Kohn KG and Marianne Hitschmann Steinberger
19., Kahlenberg - Kahlenberg restaurant - terrace, postcard (around 1910) by Hans Götzinger and Brüder Kohn KG
Vienna.- Country road main road with church. (around 1910) by Brüder Kohn KG and Carl Pippich Vienna.- Weihburggasse with Franciscan church. (1910) by Brüder Kohn KG and Eduard Ferdinand Hofecker
1., Petersplatz - Peterskirche, portal, postcard (1910) by Brüder Kohn KG and Ernst Graner
Vienna.- Weihburggasse with Franciscan church. (1910) by Brüder Kohn KG and Eduard Ferdinand Hofecker 1., Michaelerplatz - Michaelertor, postcard (around 1910) by Brüder Kohn KG and Ernst Graner
13., Am Platz - parish church Maria Hietzing, postcard (1909) by Brüder Kohn KG and Carl Pippich
Vienna.- Vienna Concert Hall. (1920) by Brüder Kohn KG and Eduard Ferdinand Hofecker
Wien, Nußdorf, Welserhof. (around 1915) by Julius Wachsmann and Brüder Kohn KG 8., Auerspergstraße 1 - Palais Auersperg, postcard (1910) by Brüder Kohn KG and Eduard Ferdinand Hofecker
13th, Lainz - supply home place 1 - nursing home Lainz - supply home church - interior view, postcard (around 1910)
Vienna, Karlskirche (around 1910) by Brüder Kohn KG and Ernst Graner
3., Landstrasser Hauptstrasse - Rochusmarkt, postcard (around 1910) by Brüder Kohn KG and Eduard Ameseder
Vienna.Old town hall portal. (1910) by Brüder Kohn KG and Ernst Graner Vienna.Burgtheater, foyer. (around 1910) by Brüder Kohn KG and Rudolf Konopa
Vienna.- Bösendorfer portal. (1918) by Brüder Kohn KG and Marie Arnsburg 8th, Josefstädter Straße 47 - Mozart's garden shed, postcard (around 1910) by Brüder Kohn KG and Gustav Feith
9., Marktgasse - with Lichtental Church, postcard (around 1910) by Brüder Kohn KG and Emil Czech
Vienna.Belvedere Palace. (1910) by Brüder Kohn KG and Eduard Ferdinand Hofecker
Vienna.Tegetthoff memorial. (around 1910) by Rudolf Konopa and Brüder Kohn KG Vienna.Am Hof, Urbanikeller. (1909) by Brüder Kohn KG and Carl Müller
Vienna.- Bösendorfer portal. (around 1910) by Brüder Kohn KG and Marie Arnsburg 19., Döblinger Hauptstraße 94 - courtyard view, postcard (1905–1910) by Brüder Kohn KG
19th, Pfarrplatz 2 - Beethovenhaus - courtyard, postcard (around 1910) by Brüder Kohn KG and Marie Arnsburg
Vienna, high-rise building with a view of St. Stephen's Church (1935) by Brüder Kohn KG
Vienna.Franciscan Square. (1900–1910) by Ernst Graner and Brüder Kohn KG 3., Schwarzenberg Garden, postcard (around 1910) by Hans Götzinger and Brüder Kohn KG
Vienna.- Bösendorfer portal. (1915–1920) by Brüder Kohn KG and Marie Arnsburg 19., Cobenzl - Schlosshotel Cobenzl, postcard (around 1910) by Hans Götzinger and Brüder Kohn KG
13., Schönbrunn Palace Park - Roman ruins, postcard (around 1910) by Rudolf Konopa and Brüder Kohn KG
1., Universitätsring 2 - Burgtheater, side view, view towards NHM, postcard (1900–1910) by Brüder Kohn KG
Vienna.In the court.flower market. (around 1910) by Brüder Kohn KG and Hans Götzinger Vienna.Belvedere Palace. (1910) by Brüder Kohn KG and Eduard Ferdinand Hofecker
The illuminated obelisk in front of the former Mariahilfer Line (1905–1915) by Franz Witt and Brüder Kohn KG
Vienna.Bösendorfer concert hall, entrance. (around 1910) by Brüder Kohn KG and Marie Arnsburg
Wien, Schottenhof. (around 1910) by Brüder Kohn KG and Marie Arnsburg Vienna. - Naschmarkt. (1913) by Brüder Kohn KG and RobertRichter
10., Ghegaplatz - forecourt to the southern railway station with travelers and omnibus, postcard (1913) by Brüder Kohn KG
Vienna.Freeing. (1900–1910) by Ernst Graner and Brüder Kohn KG