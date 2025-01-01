William P. Gottlieb (1917–2006) was an American photographer and journalist best known for his iconic images of the golden age of jazz. He captured legendary musicians such as Louis Armstrong, Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington, and Miles Davis in intimate and candid moments. His photographs, published in Down Beat and The Washington Post, vividly documented the energy and spirit of 1940s jazz culture. These public domain photographs are free to download and use under CC0 license.